ANC going all out to regain Nelson Mandela Bay — Mabuyane
Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane says the party is pulling out all the stops to reclaim the Nelson Mandela Bay and topple the coalition government, as it intensifies its election campaign ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.