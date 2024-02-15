×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Glitch delays debate on no-confidence motion against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 February 2024

An administrative error has resulted in a second attempt to debate a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk being deferred to the next council meeting...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home