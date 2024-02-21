×

Politics

Councillor ordered to quit after joining MK Party

Bishop George told to ‘do the honourable thing’ and relinquish ANC seat in Joe Gqabi council

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 21 February 2024

The ANC has ordered an Eastern Cape councillor who dumped the party for the two-month-old uMkhonto weSizwe Party to step down...

