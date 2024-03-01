Investigation launched after EFF MPLs disrupt SOPA
Magqashela calls for heavier punishment for party members guilty of misconduct
The Eastern Cape provincial legislature has launched an investigation into the conduct of the EFF MPLs who were ejected after pandemonium broke out during premier Oscar Mabuyane’s state of the province address in East London...
