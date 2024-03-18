“The ANC governs, and I can tell you when we wake up on May 30 the ANC will still be government,” said Mbalula in KwaZulu-Natal. He made an underhanded comment, saying certain people “promised things they could not do in nine years”.
LISTEN | After elections, the ANC will be government, says Mbalula at another mic-snatching drama event
A supporter of former president Jacob Zuma stormed the stage in an attempt to annoy his foes. Zuma supporter sang a different tune on stage after the ruling party’s secretary-general made an underhanded comment about the country’s former leader
The ANC will remain in government after the elections, said the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula just before another mic-snatching incident transpired after the singing of Wenzeni uZuma.
Listen to the drama:
“The ANC governs, and I can tell you when we wake up on May 30 the ANC will still be government,” said Mbalula in KwaZulu-Natal. He made an underhanded comment, saying certain people “promised things they could not do in nine years”.
He was delivering a keynote address at the party’s arts and culture sub-committee engagement with the creative industry, which promised to deal with the exploitation of artists.
After Mbalula delivered his address, it was time for a song, but the one sung was not the kind members liked.
“Wenzeni uZuma?” (what has Zuma done?) sang an ANC supporter on stage, but his singing barely lasted 10 seconds, before Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa president Joy Mbewana took the microphone and sang another song.
Wenzeni uZuma is often sang by former president Jacob Zuma’s loyalists to annoy his political enemies.
ANC MP and programme director at the event, Thandi Moraka, said disruptions would not be tolerated.
The first microphone-grabbing drama happened this weekend in KwaZulu-Natal in the presence of amaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and President Cyril Ramaphosa. ANC provincial chair Siboniso Duma snatched the microphone from amaZulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who was about to introduce the king. He had criticised the provincial government’s treatment of King Misuzulu.
Support for the ANC has been declining since the 2009 elections. A further decline is expected in this year’s polls.
