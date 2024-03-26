‘Our arguments were cogent and straightforward’ — ANC 'accepts' outcomes of its case against IEC, MK Party

What it opposed was the use of the uMkhonto weSizwe logo and name by the MK Party, a case due to be heard at the High Court in Durban on Wednesday.
“The MK logo and name is the heritage and intellectual property of the ANC. We will not allow counter-revolutionaries to hijack our movement for their personal gain,” the party said.
The ANC was reacting to the judgment delivered by the Electoral Court on Tuesday dismissing its case against the IEC and the MK Party.
The court found the ANC’s contention that the IEC broke the law by allowing the MK Party to supplement its already rejected application “holds no water”.
There is no law suggesting the IEC is prohibited from allowing political parties to supplement applications even if they were initially rejected, it said.
The court found other parties had previously supplemented their applications.
It dismissed the ANC’s contention that the rejection of the application meant the MK Party had to start the process afresh.
The court ruled its reading of the Electoral Act was that as long as there was an application before the commission's CEO he should register the political party.
“The ANC contention that because the section makes no reference to supplementation, an application cannot be supplemented holds no water,” the court said.
“It is an artificial approach. It implies that contrary to the substantive approach to the consideration for an application for registration as implies from the reasons from which the CEO may decline to register a political party which are set out in section 16(1), the CEO should refuse to register a political party for elementary administrative details which the act and the regulation did not deem necessary to prescribe.”
Despite the court order, the ANC said it believed its arguments were “cogent and straightforward”.
It is not clear whether the acceptance of the judgment means the ANC will not appeal.
The ANC said: “The law requires that applications for registration of political parties must be publicly advertised for all to know, and to invite objections to the application, if any exist. Clearly, the IEC’s acting CEO, who considered the MK Party's second application, did so without following the spirit and the letter of the Electoral Act.”
TimesLIVE
'Our arguments were cogent and straightforward' — ANC 'accepts' outcomes of its case against IEC, MK Party
TimesLIVE
