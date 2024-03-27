The ANC's litigation against the MK party is to protect the ANC's heritage, says secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
ANC not giving MK party free airtime with court action, says Mbalula
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The ANC's litigation against the MK party is to protect the ANC's heritage, says secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Mbalula told supporters in Durban that win or lose in court, “the vote doesn't lie in this court — it is with the people”.
He was addressing ANC supporters during its case against the MK party where the ANC is arguing the MK party's symbol bears similarities to that of its erstwhile military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe.
Mbalula rejected suggestions the court action against the MK party, fronted by former ANC president Jacob Zuma, was giving it free advertising.
“Some of you say we are promoting these people [MK party] by going to court. I disagree, we are being told by cowards to not rightfully challenge what is ours.
“Even if they come and argue here in court, they know the truth — the spear belongs to the ANC and the national executive committee, we decided we will take this matter on with the registration and the trademark,” he said.
Even if unsuccessful, as was the case on Tuesday in the Electoral Court in a separate case relating to the registration of the MK party as a political party, supporters should not despair but focus on election campaigning.
“Even if we lose, it won't be new. What matters is that we will work among our people to win an overwhelming victory for the ANC; that won't be stopped by Zuma and his spear of bread.”
Mbalula reiterated the ANC was not engaged in a fight with its former president but in court to “reclaim what is rightfully ours”.
“We have no problem with Zuma, he can call what he's doing whatever he wants, as long as he doesn't call it Umkhonto we Sizwe because Umkhonto is ours,” he said.
Zuma's popularity, especially in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal where the case is being heard, continues to rise. But Mbalula told ANC supporters not to let that scare them and they should instead be encouraged to campaign.
KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be a key battleground in the May 29 elections. Mbalula said the ANC will not be intimidated into silence.
“There will always be breakaways — pre-democracy and post-democracy, this is nothing new — but we are not going to sit and watch while our heritage is taken away from us.”
