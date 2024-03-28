DA’s Bentley sets sights on Bhisho legislature
The DA leader in the Buffalo City Metro council, Sue Bentley, is set to leave the city to become a member of the provincial legislature if her party performs well in the upcoming provincial and national elections. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.