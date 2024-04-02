New MK Party member Visvin Reddy says he is ready to fight charges brought against him for allegedly inciting violence in a recent social media post.
Former African Democratic Change leader Visvin Reddy, 54, last month threatened civil war should his party not make it onto the ballot paper while also demanding that the ANC should drop its court cases against his party both in the electoral court and for alleged trademark infringement in the Durban high court.
“We are sending a loud and clear message that if these courts, which are sometimes captured, if they stop MK, there will be anarchy in this country. There will be riots like you've never seen in this country, there’ll be no election. No South African will go the polls if MK is not on the ballot paper,” said Reddy.
“I confirm I've been charged in terms of section 17 of the Riotous Act of 1956, which was used to charge former president Nelson Mandela. The charge is based on a video clip that was deliberately circulated by individuals who are threatened by the groundswell and phenomenal support of the MK party, supported by president Jacob Zuma.
“This charge arose from a misunderstanding and was based on a part of a speech I delivered at a rally that was taken completely out of context. I will be defending this charge in court through my legal team, where I believe the truth will be told.”
MK Party die-hard Visvin Reddy ready to fight inciting violence charge
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
MK Party to appeal IEC decision to remove Zuma from parliamentary list
Reddy said he was “concerned” state resources were being used to “eliminate” political opponents.
“This practice is reminiscent of the apartheid days, and I will fight tooth and nail to prevent that from happening. All those who know me can attest that I always preach peace and am a firm fighter for justice.”
KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirmed summons were issued against Reddy.
The electoral court dismissed the ANC’s application last week, saying the governing party had not made a case why the party led by Zuma must be deregistered.
Judgment has been reserved in the second part of the ANC's opposition against the registration of the MK Party, in which it argues the logos used by the party belong to the ANC.
Reddy, who formed ADeC in 2020, entered the political arena in 1993 as a founding member of the Minority Front before defecting to the DA in 2004.
After just two months with the blue party, Reddy left to join the ANC, where he spent a decade. He has recently come out as a staunch MK Party supporter.
TimesLIVE
