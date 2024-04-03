Politics

Mapisa-Nqqakula resigns as speaker, MP with immediate effect

Will focus on 'the investigation against me by our country's law enforcement'

By TimesLIVE - 03 April 2024
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has resigned as speaker and MP with immediate effect. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she has submitted a letter of resignation as speaker and MP with immediate effect. 

 “I have made this conscious decision to dedicate my time and focus to deal with the recently announced investigation against me by our country's law enforcement agencies,” Mapisa-Nqakula said on Wednesday. 

 She said her resignation was in no way an indication or admission of guilt regarding the allegations levelled against her.

 “I have made this decision in order uphold the integrity and sanctity of our parliament, an apex institution of our system of government, representing of the people of South Africa as a whole.” 

 She said the position of the speaker was critical in the reconstruction and development of the country.

 “Given the seriousness of the much-publicised allegations against me, I cannot continue in this role.

“As a country's chief lawmaker, I hold a central responsibility to protect and preserve the integrity of parliament by ensuring that my actions ensure that its sacred work must continue without blemish.” 

