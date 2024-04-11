DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube called on parliament to urgently elect a new speaker, after Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation.
TimesLIVE
Parliament considers election of Mapisa-Nqakula's replacement
Political correspondent
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Parliament is considering the election of a new speaker to fill the vacancy left by corruption-charged Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula who resigned last week.
Secretary to parliament Xolile George has informed the DA its request for the urgent election of a new speaker will be referred to the National Assembly programme committee for consideration.
“In terms of the programme, the National Assembly is in a constituency period from April 2 to May 21. The term of the National Assembly will expire at midnight on May 21,” he said.
“A secret ballot procedure by its nature requires physical attendance of all members. In our circumstances it also requires the identification and securing of a suitable venue for such a plenary to take place.
“Given these factors, including that such arrangements would affect all political parties in the National Assembly, I deem it necessary to seek the guidance of a multiparty parliamentary structure.
“I will therefore approach the acting speaker, as chairperson of the programme committee, to place this matter on the agenda of the next meeting of the committee.”
DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube called on parliament to urgently elect a new speaker, after Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation.
Gwarube cited the assembly rules and the constitution as stating once a vacancy has been created an election of a new speaker has to take place. She wrote to George last week as the only official empowered by the rules of the assembly to initiate the necessary processes.
Gwarube said the sixth parliament remains competent to perform its functions until May 21. “While there is a looming election we cannot play fast and loose with provisions of the constitution and the rules of the National Assembly. These decisions and our actions are precedent-setting and must be followed to the letter and cannot be ignored for the sake of convenience,” she said.
Mapisa-Nqakula resigned as speaker and as an MP last Wednesday. She is out on R50,000 bail. She is accused of taking bribes from a contractor during her tenure as defence minister. She denies the accusations.
In her resignation statement last week she said: “I have made this conscious decision to dedicate my time and focus to deal with the recently announced investigation against me by our country's law enforcement agencies.
“My resignation is in no way an indication or admission of guilt regarding allegations against me. I have made this decision to uphold the integrity and sanctity of parliament, an apex institution of our system of government, representing the people of South Africa.”
TimesLIVE
