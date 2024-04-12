Politics

End of the road for several Eastern Cape ANC MPLs

Some senior members left off the party’s provincial candidate list for elections

Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 12 April 2024

Several senior Eastern Cape ANC MPLs will not return to the legislature after being left off the party’s provincial candidate list for the 2024 general election...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Moment top Hamas leader finds out sons killed in Israeli airstrike
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show