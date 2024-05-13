Holomisa’s plans to improve state of Eastern Cape

Fixing the province’s dilapidated infrastructure and reviving abandoned firms to create job opportunities and economic prosperity are high on UDM leader Bantu Holomisa’s agenda as he vies for the Eastern Cape premier seat on May 29.
Holomisa was speaking at the party’s provincial manifesto launch where he presented its 10-point plan at the Gompo Hall in Duncan Village, East London, on Friday.
He was joined by UDM deputy president and chief whip Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, treasurer general Thandi Nontenja and provincial chair Noncedo Zinti.
The 10-point plan focuses on corruption, poor infrastructure, crime and coalition government.
Holomisa challenged the media to inspect the state of infrastructure in Buffalo City Metro and the rest of the province.
“There are many municipal trucks that were procured in this city. I challenge you to go and see them.
“They are just sitting there being stripped when they could come and fix the rubbish [problems] in this area. What kind of government is this?
“We are set back by greedy people stealing money that should be helping here Duncan Village.”
He said he party would prioritise investment in road infrastructure, and hold government agencies accountable for road maintenance and infrastructure development.
Holomisa urged political parties and society to convene a national dialogue to address social and economic challenges in the country.
He joins former state president Thabo Mbeki, who also made the call last week.
“I’m happy Mbeki also shared these sentiments.
“When we call for a national dialogue, we are simply saying let’s look at issues we have never finalised.
“High in the economy is the issue of land and property ownership. Those are pending issues.
“But you cannot enforce them as a one party, you need a national consensus.
“Remember the conflict between black and white in SA; militarily speaking there was no winner. It was leadership that decided to sit down, so we must go back.”
“We will not allow a national dialogue that will be pushed by the ANC. We must establish an institution that will be independent and paid for by government that will discuss critical policies on land, education and economic empowerment.”
Despite a huge decline in its voter base in the 2014 and 2019 provincial elections, Holomisa is adamant his party will remain in parliament.
From receiving 134,280 votes in 2014 in the Eastern Cape during the national elections, the party was reduced to just two seats in the provincial legislature in 2019, with total votes of 51,233.
The former Transkei homeland ruler looks set to hand over the baton to Nkwankwa as leader of the party nationally.
“Nqabayomzi Nkwankwa will be a de facto president, looking at the interests of the UDM in national parliament. I will be focusing in the Eastern Cape.
“Make no mistake, our aim will be to make sure that this province is funded adequately,” he said.
Party members concluded the day with a door-to-door campaign around Duncan Village and Gompo.
Holomisa’s plans to improve state of Eastern Cape
Image: ALAN EASON
