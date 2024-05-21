Politics

Faku’s claims on BCM’s financial health slammed

Mayor accused of misleading citizens on state of municipality in national TV interview

By ASANDA NINI - 21 May 2024

Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku’s recent claims that the city’s long-documented financial woes are in the past have been met with criticism and ridicule, with one councillor saying she was being 'deliberately misleading'. ..

