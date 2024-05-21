Faku’s claims on BCM’s financial health slammed
Mayor accused of misleading citizens on state of municipality in national TV interview
Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku’s recent claims that the city’s long-documented financial woes are in the past have been met with criticism and ridicule, with one councillor saying she was being 'deliberately misleading'. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.