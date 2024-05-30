Politics Editors Choice

LISTEN | Gwede Mantashe blames tribalism for strong MK Party showing in KZN

30 May 2024
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the IEC national results centre at Gallagher Estate in Midrand.
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the IEC national results centre at Gallagher Estate in Midrand.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe blames tribalism for the MK Party's performance so far in the elections, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

Former president Jacob Zuma's party is performing strongly in the province with 42.3% of the vote vs 20.1% for the ANC so far.

Speaking to media at the results operating centre in Midrand on Thursday, Mantashe said he was not surprised by the MK Party's results in KwaZulu-Natal.

“I don't think we should lock ourselves into Zulu tribalism. Tribalism is a backward form of politics, it has its timeframe and then disappears. If that is the factor, I am not worried,” said Mantashe. 

The MK Party is less than a year old but has made inroads in KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...