It's game on for EC indigenous games

Eastern Cape department of sports, recreation, arts and culture MEC Bulelwa Tunyiswa, officially opened the 13th annual Provincial Indigenous Games at Police Park in East London on Friday evening.

The games, which will see provincial scouts selecting teams that will participate at the national indigenous games set to be staged in Limpopo later this year, are set to begin on Saturday morning at the same venue, and are set to run until Sunday.

Alfred Nzo district, Buffalo City district, Sarah Baartman district, Amathole district, Chris Hani district, Joe Gqabi district, OR Tambo district and Nelson Mandela Metro are all in attendance.

All those regions will participate in sporting codes including iintonga, dibeke, morabaraba, juskei, ncuva, kgati, kho-kho and drie stokkies.

Tunyiswa, in her remarks, encouraged the athletes and said they should draw inspiration from the first African Springbok captain Siya Kolisi who hails from the province.

“Kolisi being the captain of the Springboks is very important for you, because you are here and you want to achieve something so that you also contribute to nation building.

“Today we are celebrating 13th annual indigenous games in the province and we want to invest in you as children, and we want to increase the nation's capacity to compete and grow a global economy through these games,” said Tunyiswa.

The province came in fifth position at last year's installment of the National Indigenous Games.