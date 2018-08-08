Orlando Pirates narrowly edge Chippa United for first win of the season

Ten-man Orlando Pirates held out to beat Chippa United 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night, taking advantage of an early goal to notch up their first victory of the new Absa Premership campaign.

Justin Shonga hammered a powerful freekick onto the crossbar in the 16th minute and the unfortunate defgener Gerald Modisane, in attempting to clear the rebound, banged the ball right into the back of his own net.

Modisane seemed caught out by it coming back at him with some force and instinctively swung his foot at the ball, serving only to drive it into his own net.

The game was characterised by fervent pressing which allowed very little time for players on the ball and led to a constant turn over of possession, with the high tempo making it seem fevered although it was, frankly, frustrating to watch.