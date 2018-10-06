Boks expect backlash

“I think they’ll take it up a notch and they’ve made it clear that they’re coming here to win this game. We don’t want to be shocked by their intensity. We need to be ready from the start,” Kolisi said.

“We want to make sure that the same intensity we had for the All Black game is there, if not more.

“In that game, we weren’t worried because we knew we were playing against the best team in the world. All we could do was to do our best. That’s the same mentality that we have for this game.”

It was never going to be easy for the Springboks to find their feet after their momentous win in Wellington, but Kolisi said they don’t want to be defined by that single result.

The Springboks lost two consecutive matches to Argentina and Australia away before the victory.

Kolisi said they were still a work in progress, which holds true as the Springboks have yet to find their perfect game.

In the Wellington Test, they conceded an early lead before the fight back.

In last week’s Test against Australia in Port Elizabeth, the Springboks started well before letting the Wallabies back into the game.

The Boks then relied on a superb defensive effort to prevent Australia from scoring in the second half.