Chippa’s time to chip in

Sisa’s hot cauldron awaits Sundowns but Chilli Boys are under no illusions

Chippa United head coach Eric Tinkler is excited to be back in Mdantsane where they will host Mamelodi Sundowns in an Absa Premiership encounter at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday evening. Tinkler who collected his first three points when he took over the Chilli Boys from his predecessor Dan “Dance” Malesela in August when his charges beat Baroka 1-0 at the NU 2 venue last month, said he was ecstatic because Sisa Dukashe had proved to be their happy hunting ground.

