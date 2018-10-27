Chippa’s time to chip in
Sisa’s hot cauldron awaits Sundowns but Chilli Boys are under no illusions
Chippa United head coach Eric Tinkler is excited to be back in Mdantsane where they will host Mamelodi Sundowns in an Absa Premiership encounter at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday evening. Tinkler who collected his first three points when he took over the Chilli Boys from his predecessor Dan “Dance” Malesela in August when his charges beat Baroka 1-0 at the NU 2 venue last month, said he was ecstatic because Sisa Dukashe had proved to be their happy hunting ground.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.