Tshwane Spartans kept their playoff dream intact by beating Nelson Mandela Bay Giants by 28 runs in their Mzansi Super League cricket fixture at St George’s Park on Saturday evening.

And it was two regular Port Elizabeth “home boys” who made telling contributions to the Spartans’ effort.

First up‚ Gihahn Cloete made 65 in the visitors’ imposing total of 165 for four.

Then seamer Andrew Birch rocked the Giants with two quick wickets at the top of the order‚ including that of dangerman Jason Roy for a single.

That left the Giants on eight for two at the start of the third over‚ a position from which they struggled to recover.

Jon-Jon Smuts did make a promising 26‚ England international Ben Duckett top-scored with 47 and Sisanda Magala smashed 31 but their target proved a bridge too far as they managed only 137 for nine in reply.

Legspinner Shaun von Berg mopped up the middle to lower order to take three for 23.

The result saw the Spartans breathe more life into their campaign.

The Cape Town Blitz and Jozi Stars have already clinched their spots in the top three bracket and the Giants would have claimed the remaining berth had they had beaten the Spartans.