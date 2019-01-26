Sport

Sanchez returns to haunt Arsenal as Man Utd win FA Cup clash

By Reuters - 26 January 2019
Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez scores his team's first goal in a 3-1 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup on Friday.
Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez scores his team's first goal in a 3-1 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup on Friday.
Image: Reuters/Hannah McKay

Chilean forward Alex Sanchez returned to haunt his old club with the opening goal in Manchester United's 3-1 victory at Arsenal in a heavyweight FA Cup fourth-round clash on Friday.

In his first appearance back at the Emirates Stadium since swapping north London for Old Trafford a year ago, Sanchez silenced the inevitable boos to help continue Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's remarkable start as United's interim manager.

Sanchez and Jesse Lingard scored within two minutes of each other in the first half but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replied just before halftime to set up an engrossing second half.

Arsenal suffered injury blows, with defenders Sokratis and Laurent Koscielny both being forced off, although they pushed hard for an equaliser in the second period.

But United, who are second behind Arsenal in all-time FA Cup wins with 12, absorbed the pressure and sealed an eighth successive win for Solskjaer in the 82nd minute when substitute Anthony Martial tapped home after a counter-attack.

A lively tie threatened to boil over late on with United substitute Marcus Rashford and Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac squaring up near the touchline to spark a melee after which they were both shown yellow cards.

In the night's other fourth-round clash Bristol City beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1.  --  Reuters

Man City score seven in FA Cup stroll, Oldham knock out Fulham

Premier League champions Manchester City began their FA Cup campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of Rotherham on Sunday but Fulham, battling to avoid ...
Sport
19 days ago

Morata at the double for FA Cup holders Chelsea as Gillingham knock out Cardiff

Alvaro Morata scored twice as holders Chelsea began their FA Cup defence with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in a match where a tearful Cesc ...
Sport
20 days ago

Solskjaer unimpressed as United ease past Reading in FA Cup

Manchester United produced their least impressive performance under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Norwegian offered rare starts to some ...
Sport
20 days ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

School fight leaves learner knocked out
The 2020 Candidate That No One Has Heard Of | All In | MSNBC
X