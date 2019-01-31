Chippa United try to sign Leopards attacker

Chippa United have until midnight on Thursday to secure the signature of Black Leopards attacking midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange.

The Premier Soccer League transfer window officially closes at midnight on Thursday.

Nange has already signed a pre-contract deal with Bidvest Wits‚ but will only be joining the students next season in August.

Chippa plan to bring the talented player on a loan deal to Port Elizabeth‚ to help boost the team’s strike force as they continue to fight for survival.

Chilli Boys chief executive Morgan Mammila said he had already been in talks with Nange.

“I have spoken to the chairman of Black Leopards [David Thidiela] – he gave me the go-ahead to engage with the player.