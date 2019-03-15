Orlando Pirates ‘don’t know how to play calculating football’‚ says coach Micho

“I don’t want to sound philosophical‚ but I would say‚ looking at the profile of our team‚ we do not know how to play calculating football. And this is already a huge plus for us‚” Sredojevic said.

“It means‚ if you don’t know how to play that way‚ then don’t calculate. Go all out.

“Attack‚ but do not forget to defend. Because the moment when you come out of your house thieves come there to steal‚ like last Friday against FC Platinum.

“Clever people learn from their mistakes. The others repeat their mistakes.

“So‚ fully aware that we have played the match‚ we have learned the lesson – we want to bring a balanced approach.

“It is also hard to believe that at home‚ Horoya‚ who have the profile of an attack-minded team‚ would park the bus. That would be a huge surprise.

“So I’m expecting a game of two boxers not pulling punches. And who punches whom‚ we shall see.”

Winger Luvuyo Memela‚ Pirates’ best attacker last season who has returned from injury with two goals in four league games‚ also believes playing for a win can work in Bucs’ favour.

“I was saying after the game against Platinum that perhaps the result was a blessing in disguise‚ because if you have to go there [to Guinea] to play for a draw it can put something in your mind‚ or you can relax‚” Memela said.

“And defending is not our strength – sitting behind the ball and all that.”

Pirates beat Horoya 3-0 at Orlando in January. The Guinean club‚ however‚ have only lost once at home in 19 years’ participation in the Champions League – 1-0 against CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in 2014.