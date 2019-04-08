'Chippa United will stay in the PSL' - Club's midfielder Malama

If you take one look at Chippa United's remaining fixtures, you would immediately wonder if they are going to pick up any points from their remaining five matches.

The Chilli Boys got a morale-boosting win by beating AmaZulu 1-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium at the weekend. Andile Mbenyane scored the all-important goal.

Chippa, however, have arguably the toughest remaining fixtures to stave off relegation.

They play Bidvest Wits at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday before they face Mamelodi Sundowns [away], Cape Town City [home], Polokwane City [away] and Kaizer Chiefs [home].

It's a tough challenge for the Port Elizabeth-based side, but the club's midfield strongman Donashano Malama, the Zambian international, insisted in an interview with Sowetan yesterday that they have the quality to retain their Absa Premiership status.

"Our situation doesn't echo the quality we have and it's unfortunate that we find ourselves where we are," Malama said.