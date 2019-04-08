Bid to poison top aide to Ace Magashule fuels climate of fear

"Msibi died a slow, painful death after there were allegations of corruption that were levelled against him. He was not going to go down alone as the Hawks were investigating the allegations. The best way was to kill him," the source said.

Msibi was a senior official in several Free State municipalities before joining the safety and security department.

At Msibi's funeral in January last year, Magashule told mourners that Msibi had been "murdered". He said he and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo had sought help from the then president Jacob Zuma in arranging for Msibi to be flown to Russia for treatment.

Magashule said Msibi died a few days after plans for the trip were finalised, but before he could get on the plane.

Msibi was being investigated for allegedly channelling millions of rands' worth of provincial legal consulting contracts to his personal attorney.

Another senior Free State government official told the Sunday Times that some officials have been living in fear after being accused of leaking information to the media.

"ANC senior members including the SG would come to the province and we would have late-night meetings at his Free State house where we would be questioned about those who are leaking information," this official said.

"This is getting scary. We are accused of leaking information to the media about the SG. We were told that individuals that are known were being investigated and they would lose their jobs.