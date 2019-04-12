Inconsistency has brought the Brumbies and the Lions to a juncture where defeat on Saturday is likely to have grave consequences.

The Brumbies with only two wins from their seven starts are closer to the abyss‚ while the Lions have lost ground at home that they need to somehow make up on the road.

A win over the Waratahs and their crushing of the Chiefs are the only spikes in performance for the Brumbies‚ who have been beset by injury.

The Lions‚ too‚ have struggled with orthopaedic upheaval.

Warren Whiteley‚ Cyle Brink (although he is back now)‚ Kwagga Smith‚ Dylan Smith and Andries Coetzee have all had to yield to injury in this campaign. That is apart from the list of players on the long-term casualty list.