Celtic secure top 8 finish with 3-1 win at Sisa Dukashe

Bloemfontein Celtic managed to finish in the top eight of the Absa Premiership when they hammered AmaZulu 3-1 at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday afternoon.

Siwelele surprised many when they came back from trailing, after a goal by Usuthu's Sphesihle Maduna in the 4th minute. But in the 43rd minute Celtic skipper Moloisane Ramasimong found an equaliser, then Rendani Ndou started having a ball scoring two goals, and missing two more chances to score.

The stunning win has elevated Celtic to number 8 on the log-standings, finishing on 40 points, while AmaZulu finished in 11th place with 31 points.