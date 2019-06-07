A new professional contracting model will see a salary cap of R60-million implemented at eight major unions with a maximum of 45 contracted players allowed‚ SA Rugby announced on Friday.

The new system‚ which has taken over two years of negotiations between SA Rugby‚ players and unions to reach‚ is an attempt to create greater job security and clearer pathways for players and more financial stability for unions.

For the first time since rugby turned professional in 1996‚ SA Rugby will no longer directly contract Springboks. While‚ in a second major change‚ provincial unions have agreed to a cap on player budgets.

It will also provide greater earnings for a wider cross-section of players although the very top earners will be scaled back.

A prominent Springbok player‚ who is currently earning between R8m and R9m will in future earn between R7m and R8m.

There is a separate category of players‚ called Players of National Interest (PONIs) whose salaries will be supplemented by SA Rugby. But crucially their provincial contract is the only one they hold.