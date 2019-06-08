Stormers too strong for Sunwolves

The Stormers laboured to a 31-18 win over the Sunwolves at Newlands on Saturday that leaves their chance of making the Super Rugby play-offs firmly in their own control.

No 8 Jaco Coetzee, who was a bright light in an otherwise underwhelming game, scored two tries, the second coming seven minutes from time.

He thought he had earned the Stormers a crucial bonus point when he scored his second and the team’s fourth.

But the Stormers failed to claim the restart and several phases later, the Sunwolves were in for their second try from fullback Semisi Masiwera, which denied the Stormers the extra log point.