Chippa United continued to beef up their squad ahead of the coming season after the Eastern Cape side's acquisition of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Lehlogonolo “Vieira” Masalesa on Tuesday.

With over 100 appearances in the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ the well-travelled 27-year-old midfielder‚ who also played for AE Larisa in the Greece Super League‚ is expected to add stability in the middle of the park in coach Clinton Larsen’s starting line-up.