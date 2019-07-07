Faf du Plessis ton leads SA charge to consolation win

Faf du Plessis led from the front with a century to earn South Africa a consolation victory over Australia in their men’s World Cup game at Old Trafford on Saturday.

South Africa posted their biggest total of the tournament, 325/6, and dismissed Australia for 315 overs — a total powered by David Warner’s 122 — to win by 10 runs.

The result did nothing for Du Plessis’ team’s cause in a tournament in which they lost five of their eight games were the first of the 10 teams to crash out of the running for the semi-finals.

But it stopped the Australians, who were the first side to book their place in the final four, from finishing on top of the log.

Had they won they would have earned a semi against fourth-placed New Zealand at the same venue on Tuesday.

Instead Aaron Finch’s team will take on resurgent England, who beat the other semi-finalists, India and New Zealand, in their previous two matches, at Edgbaston on Thursday.