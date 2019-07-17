Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has warned the club’s new signings and said there is no easy entry into his team.

But the Bucs mentor also voiced his happiness with the integration of the new faces.

Pirates have again strengthened their side for the new season with some impressive additions like the Maritzburg United par of Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ Tebogo Tlolane from Chippa United and the Bloemfontein Celtic trio of Bongani Sam‚ Kabelo Dlamini and Tshegofatso Mabaso.

But they will have to work hard for a place in his side.

“Of course‚ there is no automatic place in the team.

"Practically speaking‚ this is something that you need to earn. It’s not automatic‚” he told TimesLIVE as Pirates continued their pre-season preparations in Cape Town.

“You need to deserve‚ to earn‚ before you can be considered. You need to adjust‚ adapt‚ acclimatise. They have to understand everything that is demanded of them.”