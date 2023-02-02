Tryon leads SA to victory in Tri-Series final
By Anathi Wulushe - 02 February 2023
A maiden T20 international half-century by all-rounder Chloe Tryon (57 not out) ensured the Proteas Women beat India Women by five wickets with 12 balls remaining in the T20 International Tri-Series final at Buffalo Park on Thursday...
Tryon leads SA to victory in Tri-Series final
A maiden T20 international half-century by all-rounder Chloe Tryon (57 not out) ensured the Proteas Women beat India Women by five wickets with 12 balls remaining in the T20 International Tri-Series final at Buffalo Park on Thursday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos