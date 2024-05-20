“You can speak in a German accent,” Klopp joked, referring to some of Noah's comedy sketches, as he embraced the South African.
“You ready? I’ll show you on the Instagram programme,” Noah replied before Klopp responded: “Follow me [on Instagram].”
The pair then continued a brief conversation further from the camera.
Klopp announced he would leave Liverpool, where he has been manager for nine seasons, in January.
WATCH | Trevor Noah on Anfield pitch to bid farewell to Liverpool boss Klopp
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Liverpool FC/Screenshot/X
Trevor Noah, a devout Liverpool fan, was on the pitch at Anfield to bid farewell to outgoing Reds manager Juergen Klopp in their last game of the 2023-2024 English Premier League season on Sunday.
Liverpool marked the occasion of the departure of the hugely popular Klopp, who has brought trophy-winning style back to the Premier League giants, with a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Afterwards comedian Noah, who left as the host of The Daily Show in the US in December 2022, was on hand to exchange a few words with Klopp.
