Sport

Bulldogs let it slip against Valke

Loss at Police Park brings curtain down on disappointing SA Cup campaign

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 20 May 2024

The Border Bulldogs were left kicking themselves at Police Park in East London on Sunday after letting the Valke pull away to a 38-14 win in arguably one the union’s best performances of the SA Cup...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections
‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...