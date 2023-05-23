East London’s Veaudry rules the waves in Muizenberg
French judge lauds organisers of SA Para Surfing Champs for ‘mind-blowing’ event
Premium
By Staff Reporter - 23 May 2023
SA surfing sensation and East London-based JP Veaudry once again ruled the waves at the Tyrelife SA Para Surfing Championships in Muizenberg when he successfully defended his International Surfing Association title on Sunday...
East London’s Veaudry rules the waves in Muizenberg
French judge lauds organisers of SA Para Surfing Champs for ‘mind-blowing’ event
SA surfing sensation and East London-based JP Veaudry once again ruled the waves at the Tyrelife SA Para Surfing Championships in Muizenberg when he successfully defended his International Surfing Association title on Sunday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos