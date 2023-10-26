Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on defending champs England

Sri Lanka breathed life into their World Cup campaign and left England in growing danger of missing out on a semifinal spot after crushing the defending champions by eight wickets in a low-scoring match on Thursday.

Chasing a modest 157 for only their second win, Sri Lanka overcame the loss of two early wickets before Pathum Nissanka (77 not out) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (65 not out) got them across the finish line in 25.4 overs.

The pair played with plenty of patience in their 137-run partnership for the third wicket after an initial burst by David Willey (2-30) to ensure England suffered a third straight World Cup defeat for the first time since 2015.

The win lifted Sri Lanka to fifth in the table while England are ninth, ahead of only the Netherlands.

Sri Lanka earlier restricted England to a below-par 156 all out in 33.2 overs in the must-win clash between the tournament's stragglers, with only Ben Stokes offering some resistance in an otherwise dismal batting display.