Sport

WATCH | Joburg erupts as Boks bring city centre to a standstill

02 November 2023
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
The Springboks make their way in an open-top bus through a packed Braamfontein as their trophy tour enters the Johannesburg city centre on Thursday.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

The Springboks brought Johannesburg to a standstill on their World Cup trophy tour on Thursday afternoon.

The Boks made their way into the busy city centre via Braamfontein in spectacular scenes as thousands flooded the streets around their open-top bus.

They were continuing to Soweto, where the tour will end at FNB Stadium

The Boks, after being welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior ministers at the Union Buildings, were greeted by huge crowds as they toured Pretoria with the Webb Ellis Cup in the morning before continuing to Johannesburg and Soweto in the afternoon.

The Boks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in Saturday's 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris to retain their title won in Japan in 2019.

The trophy tour continues in Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and East London on Sunday.

For the full schedule of the trophy tour in all four cities click here.

TimesLIVE

