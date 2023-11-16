‘Absolutely gutting,’ says Walter, and no-one can say Proteas didn’t want it

“Absolutely gutting,” was how Rob Walter described Thursday night’s three-wicket semifinal defeat to Australia.

That the match got as close as it did — that Marnus Labuschagne was biting his bottom lip, David Warner was nervously walking around in front of the dressing room, that Steve Smith let out yelp of despair when dismissed and that the majority of this crowd threw their support behind South Africa — was down to the fight they showed.

No-one can say Temba Bavuma’s team didn’t want it. They scrapped and clawed throughout a gripping contest. Ultimately, they didn’t have enough runs.

“Probably the first 10 overs on either side separated the game,” Walter said. South Africa registered its worst score — 18/2 — in the opening 10 overs of an innings in 15 years. Australia, meanwhile, sprinted away, putting up 74/2 at the end of their opening power play.