'Killer' has nothing to prove to anyone, says Safpu president Gaoshubelwe as Katlego Mphela gets new job
South African Football Players' Union (Safpu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe has commended former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs striker Katlego “Killer” Mphela for finding a job as a car salesman.
Nicknamed “Killer” for his explosiveness in front of goal, Mphela struggled with life after quitting football but has found a new job selling cars in Midrand. Gaoshubelwe said there is no shame in what Mphela is doing.
“He needs to be strong and understand these are the challenges, one day you are down and the next day you will be up.
"‘Killer’ has nothing to prove to anybody, he is doing the right thing and must go into whatever business he wants to. Let him stand up and do the business he wants to be involved in, at least he is doing something positive with his life.”
Mphela is believed to have earned millions during a successful career that spanned more than 15 years at Jomo Cosmos, SuperSport United, Sundowns, Chiefs, Bafana Bafana and spells in France with RC Strasbourg and Stade Reims.
