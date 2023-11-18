Munster have continued their dominance over the Stormers after the Irish side defeated the South Africans 10-3 in a United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Limerick on Saturday.
Stormers go down to URC champions Munster in tightly contested match in Limerick
Sports Reporter
Image: DAVID FITZGERALD/ GALLO IMAGES
Munster have continued their dominance over the Stormers after the Irish side defeated the South Africans 10-3 in a United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Limerick on Saturday.
The Irish giants have now won all the four games they have played against the Stormers in the URC.
The Capetonians were hoping to get one over their rivals, who dethroned them as URC champions when they beat them in last season's final in Cape Town.
But it wasn’t to be as Munster led 10-0 at halftime and held on to win the game despite not scoring a point in the final stanza at Thomond Park.
Edwin Edogbo scored the match's only try on the stroke of halftime. Player of the match Jack Crowley scored five points with his boot, including a 14th-minute penalty, but it was his game management that stood out.
The Stormers' only points in the game came from the boot of exciting and versatile youngster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who scored a penalty early into the final half of the game.
Despite the low scoring, the two sides delivered a captivating match — but better game management helped the hosts to the victory.
The Stormers have now suffered three successive losses as SA sides continue to struggle on the road. They went to Scotland where they lost to Glasgow Warriors and followed with a defeat to Benetton in Italy last weekend.
They will be off to Wales next weekend to play Cardiff before they return home to host Zebre.
It has been a tough weekend for SA side in the URC as all four of them weren’t able to register a win. The Bulls and Lions lost to Edinburgh and Ulster on Friday. The Sharks went down to Connacht in their first home game of the season on Saturday.
