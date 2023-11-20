Australia underline big-match credentials with stunning India takedown

India dominate the business side of global cricket by virtually every metric but Australia showed commercial clout counts for little when teams battle on the game's biggest stage.

With a pitch offering little comfort for pace bowlers and terraces packed with blue-clad fans, Sunday's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final could not have been better set up for the hosts to emerge unbeaten champions.

Instead, Australia, led by a Travis Head century and their brilliant trio of quicks, humbled India and their batting riches in a dominant six-wicket win that may rank the finest of their six World Cup triumphs.

Having claimed the World Test Championship in June, Pat Cummins's team have shown greatness across formats and will no doubt fancy completing a sweep of the game's biggest prizes at next year's T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies.