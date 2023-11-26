Sundowns off to positive start in Caf group stage wth win against Nouadhibou

Mamelodi Sundowns got their 2023-234 Caf Champions League group stage campaign off to a positive start as they convincingly saw off FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Downs clinically probed and took their chances against a side who were tough to break down defensively but pedestrian in attack.

Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro Costa opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, his goal ace strike partner Peter Shalulile made it 2-0 in the 28th and substitute Gaston Sirino added the third with a well-worked free-kick in the 74th.

The Brazilians took the early lead in Group A on goal difference from second-placed Pyramids FC , who beat TP Mazembe 1-0 in their opening game in Cairo on Friday.

Rulani Mokwena's side put in a hard-working shift to break down Nouadhibou, a well-organised combination under 43-year-old Spanish coach Aritz López Garai.