Dobela returns to coach Bulldogs
Veteran mentor called in to help turn around team’s fortunes
Border Rugby have reverted to the tried and tested as veteran mentor David Dobela returns to coach the Bulldogs for the 2024 season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.