Bafana get Afcon campaign to disappointing start with loss to Mali

Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 loss to Mali in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Tuesday.

South Africa held their own in the first half but Mali upped the tempo and dictated the match after the restart as they scored two goals in six minutes from captain Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko in the 60th and 66th minutes respectively.

As a result of this defeat, Bafana find themselves bottom of the log standings and they are already in a must-win situation in their next Group E match against unpredictable Namibia on Sunday.

Namibia will go into that match with confidence sky high as they produced a gallant performance to stun Tunisia 1-0 as they registered their first win of the tournament in the earlier match Tuesday.

Namibia’s win over former champions was secured through a late header by Orlando Pirates midfielder Deon Hotto.