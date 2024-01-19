The Palestine Solidarity Alliance held a small, peaceful protest outside the ground on Friday morning while a handful of patrons wore T-shirts supporting Teeger.
The pro-Palestine group numbered about 100 people with part of the protest including Friday prayer.
On the field, a 131-run partnership between Dewan Marais and skipper Juan James helped the Proteas post a formidable target after the Windies won the toss and chose to field first.
The junior Windies side suffered a top-order collapse as they lost their first five wickets for just 73 runs and seemed to be staring down the barrel of defeat.
However, a sensational maiden century by Jewel Andrew, coming in at number six, brought the game back into balance.
The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman hit 130 from 96 deliveries including 14 fours and three sixes and shared a stand of 116 for the sixth wicket with Nathan Sealy (33), as they gave the Windies hope at 190 for six.
Andrew posted 35 runs with Tarrique Edward (13) and 25 runs with Nathan Edward (12) as Maphaka claimed two of the last four wickets to fall.
Maphaka shines in SA U19's opening victory over Windies
Image: Michael Steele-ICC/ICC via Getty Images
A sensational five-wicket haul by Proteas seamer Kwena Maphaka inspired his side to an impressive 31-run win on the opening day of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup in Potchefstroom on Friday.
The left-arm paceman claimed five wickets for 38 runs in 9.1 overs alongside 3/66 by Riley Norton as the Windies were dismissed for 254 in response to South Africa's 285 for nine.
There was no drama outside JB Marks Oval despite a week or two full of turmoil involving South African U19 player David Teeger who was relieved of the captaincy but still played in the opener.
Teeger attracted attention for making pro-Israeli remarks at the Jewish Achiever Awards for which he faced an independent hearing where he was exonerated.
But, citing security concerns, CSA stripped him of the captaincy last week. However, the right-arm spinner assumed the role briefly when captain Juan James left the field injured.
The Palestine Solidarity Alliance held a small, peaceful protest outside the ground on Friday morning while a handful of patrons wore T-shirts supporting Teeger.
The pro-Palestine group numbered about 100 people with part of the protest including Friday prayer.
On the field, a 131-run partnership between Dewan Marais and skipper Juan James helped the Proteas post a formidable target after the Windies won the toss and chose to field first.
The junior Windies side suffered a top-order collapse as they lost their first five wickets for just 73 runs and seemed to be staring down the barrel of defeat.
However, a sensational maiden century by Jewel Andrew, coming in at number six, brought the game back into balance.
The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman hit 130 from 96 deliveries including 14 fours and three sixes and shared a stand of 116 for the sixth wicket with Nathan Sealy (33), as they gave the Windies hope at 190 for six.
Andrew posted 35 runs with Tarrique Edward (13) and 25 runs with Nathan Edward (12) as Maphaka claimed two of the last four wickets to fall.
Earlier, the visitors drew first blood with the ball as they picked up three wickets for 99 runs inside 21 overs; before a 48-run stand between David Teeger and Oliver Whitehead took them to the brink of 150.
South Africa lost a second cluster of wickets in the middle overs, as they were reduced to 145/6 before Marais and James joined forces.
Marais hit four boundaries and four sixes for his 65, while James hit three boundaries and a six for his 47 as the two built the record-breaking stand off just 90 balls.
Contributions by Teeger (44), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (40) and Whitehead (26) helped the innings up the order.
Nathan Sealy claimed 3/34 from 20 overs.
Elsewhere, Ireland claimed a seven-wicket win over the US in the other match of the day in Bloemfontein.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos