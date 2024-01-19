×

WATCH | ‘Will Bafana beat Namibia?’ — ‘Arena Sports Show’ dissects must-win Afcon clash

By TimesLIVE sports team - 19 January 2024
Bafana Bafana's Teboho Mokoena is challenged by Sikou Niakate of Mali during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on January 16 2024.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

In this second episode of the Arena Sports Show we build up to Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations clash against Namibia on Sunday. Watch it below. 

Tune in for fresh episodes every week on the SowetanLIVE and TimesLIVE websites. 

 

From soccer and rugby to cricket and netball, experts will dissect the major talking points behind every big match during the exciting new Arena Sports Show. Stream the latest episode now.

Bold and daring, this weekly web series is hosted by Vision View Sports Radio’s Clauiee Grace Mpanza. TimesLIVE sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele and well-known sports commentator Sizwe Mabena are regular fixtures on the guest list, which will also feature former and current players, coaches and other experts. 

