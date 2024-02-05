‘Mercedes-Benz’ Buthelezi backs Bafana to beat Nigeria and reach final

Linda “Mercedes-Benz” Buthelezi, the Bafana Bafana midfield maestro in their 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)- winning combination, believes South Africa will beat Nigeria in the Wednesday's semifinal.

Bafana battle their nemesis for a spot in the final in what promises to be a good spectacle at Stade Bouaké in Bouaké, Ivory Coast on Wednesday (7pm SA time).

Coach Hugo Broos's Bafana have had an interesting journey to the semis. Their journey began with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mali in the group stages that had critics writing them off, but battled back with a 4-0 win against Namibia and draw against Tunisia.

They have hit form in the knockout stage, though needed penalties against Cape Verde, and a dose of luck in both the last 16 and quarterfinal clashes as their opposition did miss crucial chances.