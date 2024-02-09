“We are contemplating strategic adjustments within the batting line-up,” said selection convener Clinton du Preez, which is likely to mean Wolvaardt moving from opener — where she bats in limited overs cricket — to the No 4 spot, where Du Preez will hope she’ll avoid the new ball.
“Additionally, we aim to provide opportunities to players who have been part of the tour, while also assessing prospects for future Test matches.”
Chloe Tryon, who played the 2014 Test against India, returns to the squad after missing the Somerset match with injury. Seam bowler Ayabonga Khaka, who has struggled for form in Australia, asked not to be considered for the Test team.
SA Test Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker
Kapp stays part of Proteas' Test plans Down Under
Image: Sarah Reed/Getty Images
Tazmin Brits and 19-year-old Ayanda Hlubi are among six new players called up to the Proteas Women’s Test squad for the one-off match against Australia at the WACA in Perth from Thursday.
The Proteas selectors named a 14-player squad for the four-day match, South Africa's first Test in two years, their 14th overall and first against Australia.
Besides the big-hitting Brits and left-arm seamer Hlubi, who took two wickets on her ODI debut last Saturday in Sydney, all-rounders Eliz-Mari Marx, Delmi Tucker, veteran seamer Masabatha Klaas and rookie wicketkeeper Mieke de Ridder have all earned maiden call-ups.
“It's an opportunity every youngster wants to grab,” said coach Hilton Moreeng.
South Africa's previous Test was against England in Somerset in 2022, a match that ended in a draw and is mostly remembered for Marizanne Kapp’s stellar effort when she scored 150.
The 34-year-old all-rounder, despite problems with her left elbow, is also part of the squad.
Kapp is one of seven players who were part of the team that drew with England two years ago and have been retained for Perth, with Laura Wolvaardt taking over the captaincy from Sune Luus, who led the team in 2022.
“We are contemplating strategic adjustments within the batting line-up,” said selection convener Clinton du Preez, which is likely to mean Wolvaardt moving from opener — where she bats in limited overs cricket — to the No 4 spot, where Du Preez will hope she’ll avoid the new ball.
“Additionally, we aim to provide opportunities to players who have been part of the tour, while also assessing prospects for future Test matches.”
Chloe Tryon, who played the 2014 Test against India, returns to the squad after missing the Somerset match with injury. Seam bowler Ayabonga Khaka, who has struggled for form in Australia, asked not to be considered for the Test team.
SA Test Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos