BLOW BY BLOW | Williams shootout hero again as Bafana take bronze

**** - Full time 0-0 - Straight to penalties, which Bafana win 6-5 - ****

Full drama, fully thrilling once again in this superb Afcon, from this fighting Bafana!

DRC edged a mostly even first half, then had a far batter second half, which they dominated. The South Africans looked tired from two successive gruelling matches that went to extra tine and penalties, and this game a third to spot-kicks. But Bafana never gave up in the Afcon, they never gave up in any game, and they have a bronze medal.

Something huge to build on here for Bafana Bafana in this Africa Cup of Nations!